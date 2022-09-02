"My push could have been shortened" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls his run under Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said Vince McMahon and other veterans played a huge part in elevating his career.

Mick Foley is one of the superstars that helped shape WWE into what it is today. In the past, he was also known as Dude Love, Cactus Jack, and Mankind. He captured multiple titles and competed in memorable matches. However, it looks like he had some help in his journey.

In a recent Foley is Pod episode, the Hall of Famer opened up about his feelings for Vince McMahon and credited him for the rise of his career. He also named The Undertaker, Bruce Prichard, and Jim Ross as the people who helped him.

“I love Vince McMahon, and I can’t think of a time and place where I could have been better utilized. You know, there’s so many reasons why my push could have been shortened, not as strong, forgotten. And there’s no way you and I are having this conversation without Vince, with a little help from Bruce and JR. and The Undertaker." [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Vince McMahon and Mick Foley had a 45-minute shouting match over a WWE storyline

Although the veterans are on good terms now, it looks like that wasn't always the case.

Foley admitted that they had a long and heated conversation due to Vince McMahon's storyline. The controversial event featured the former Chairman's limo which exploded and made it look like he had died.

“I was really upset about it. I had about a 45-minute talk/shouting match with Mr. McMahon because I hated that angle. At the time I was doing quite a bit with the injured service members and I was always working with kids who are facing challenges, including imminent deaths."

Fortunately, it looks like the issue has now been resolved and the relationship between the two parties has just grown stronger.

