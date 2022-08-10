WWE Superstar Natalya responds to a report stating she has the "most losses"

WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya showcased her lifestyle and had a brutal response to a report about her number of losses.

The Queen of Harts has been in the company since 2007. Growing up in the famous Hart wrestling family, it's no wonder why the former Divas Champion is a natural when it comes to the ring. Yet, a recent report showed a record that is not pleasing for the superstar.

On Twitter, Ratewrestle shared that Natalya had beaten AEW star Kiera Hogan for the top spot with the "most losses" after a year.

The Queen of Harts immediately replied by bragging about her lifestyle. She added that although she had the most losses, she was also the most consistent and had the most wins.

"Most wins. Most losses. Most consistent. Most there for EVERYONE. Also drives a Ferrari and has a ridiculous amount of spoiled fancy cats. Happy AF. #Blessed 💪," she wrote.

Natalya is currently set to team up with Sonya Deville as part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

WWE fans are delighted about Natalya's lifestyle

Aside from being a veteran in the business, Natalya is also known to have an entertaining social media presence, especially after turning heel during her feud with Ronda Rousey.

SmackDown personality Kayla Braxton responded to the hilarious tweet from her colleague and stated that she loved Natalya's Twitter antics:

Meanwhile, most fans focused on the lavish living room of the former women's champion. Others noticed that each cat was comfortable and had its own spot on the couch:

Bunchofostriches @Bunchofostrich1 @NatbyNature I am very jealous of this living room setup. Looks so comfy! @NatbyNature I am very jealous of this living room setup. Looks so comfy!

Dullahan @DullahanPitch @NatbyNature And a beautiful home (and husband!) judging by this photo! @NatbyNature And a beautiful home (and husband!) judging by this photo!

combatfaerie @combatfaerie @NatbyNature When every cat has their own spot on the couch, you know you've made it! @NatbyNature When every cat has their own spot on the couch, you know you've made it!

Many fans praised the SmackDown Superstar and highlighted her contributions to the women's division. Some even claimed she was one of the best wrestlers:

Shawn Mart @clean_start_gx @NatbyNature You are responsible for so many careers and keep the women's division sharp with training. You are the heart of the women's division!!! @NatbyNature You are responsible for so many careers and keep the women's division sharp with training. You are the heart of the women's division!!!

Stephen Howard @Stephen18922431 @NatbyNature You'll be remembered as one of the best women wrestlers ever. @NatbyNature You'll be remembered as one of the best women wrestlers ever.

Natalya will look to rake in a few wins as she participates in the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament alongside Sonya Deville. The two experienced stars will take on the up-and-coming duo of NXT stars Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

It remains to be seen whether The Queen of Harts will become a two-time women's tag team champion.

What do you think about Natalya's current run in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

