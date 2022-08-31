WWE Superstar reacts to Zoey Stark's performance after returning from injury

WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya praised Zoey Stark's post-injury performance at NXT 2.0.

About nine months ago, Stark tore her ACL and meniscus while on her way to capture the brand's gold. She was injured yet again during her title match against Mandy Rose on NXT Heatwave. However, Zoey made a triumphant return during the latest episode where she defeated Kiana James.

Following the show, The Queen of Harts responded with a retweet addressing the NXT Superstar's in-ring performance. The veteran heavily praised the superstar, especially quoting the history of her injury.

"And she’s moving well for coming back from an ACL injury. No one can understand how hard that is unless you’ve had an ACL injury! Great job, @ZoeyStarkWWE"

The recent NXT 2.0 also featured a number of appearances from the main-roster. The likes of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Gunther, and more were present where some addressed the upcoming Worlds Collide event.

Zoey Stark said she's not going to take it easy on Natalya once they meet in a WWE ring

After challenging for the NXT Women's Championship, Stark proved herself with impressive skills that could even garner attention from wrestling veterans.

In a reply, Stark thanked the SmackDown Superstar, tweeting that she would be open to sharing the ring with her in the future.

"😭😭 thank you so much @NatbyNature you're amazing and I look forward to sharing the squared circle with you soon....but don't think I'm going to take it easy on you 😉😊"

Meanwhile, fans also praised the recently returned superstar. Some called her awesome and even praised her finisher:

Zoey and Natalya had a close encounter as they were both part of the recently concluded WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Unfortunately for Stark, she and Nikkita Lyons weren't able to participate.

What do you think about Zoey Stark's recent performance? Sound off in the comments below!

