WWE Superstar shares throwback photo with Alexa Bliss and potentially injured star

WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya posted a photo of Carmella and Alexa Bliss celebrating the latter's birthday.

To celebrate Bliss turning 31, multiple past and present superstars greeted the former RAW Women's Champion in different ways on their personal accounts. While many stars shared heartfelt messages, others decided to share photos with the former champion.

In a recent tweet, The Queen of Harts posted a seemingly old photo of herself, Bliss, and Carmella in a hilarious pose and captioned it with a simple birthday greeting.

Carmella was potentially injured after a botched spot at WWE's live event in Charleston, South Carolina. The triple threat match, also involving RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka, saw the champion accidentally hit Mella during a backflip. At the moment, there are no updates regarding the potential injury or when the former Money in the Bank winner will return.

Fans are entertained over the WWE throwback photo

Although Natalya is set to team up with Sonya Deville and Alexa Bliss with Asuka as part of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, it looks like the two still have a good relationship between them.

After posting the tweet, fans were quick to point out why there was a push cart and where it even came from. One fan even said they are confused as to whether or not they want context to the photo:

Melixa @Fuvcxd @NatbyNature @AlexaBliss_WWE So many things are happening starting with the cart inside the bathroom 🤧 @NatbyNature @AlexaBliss_WWE So many things are happening starting with the cart inside the bathroom 🤧

Meanwhile, some fans complimented the female superstars. One fan even said that this (2016) version of the SmackDown roster was the best:

The rest of the fans also greeted Alexa for her birthday:

Despite them currently being on opposite brands, it looks like the superstars remain good friends off camera.

What do you think about the superstar's relationship with each other? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

