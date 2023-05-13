WWE's new SEC filing reveals additional $1.65 million payment made by Vince McMahon

A new WWE SEC Filing has revealed that Vince McMahon had to pay an additional $1.65 million in a dropped lawsuit.

McMahon announced his resignation from the company last year and cited his age as the reason. His resignation came as he was being investigated for alleged "hush money" payments made to former female employees. The 77-year-old returned to the company earlier this year and was unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.

WWE's SEC Filing today shows that the former CEO paid an additional $1.65 million to shareholders in a dropped lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed on January 10 and claimed that Vince McMahon altered the company's bylaws to allow himself to return. Another lawsuit was filed against McMahon on January 12 for the same reason, and the two were consolidated.

He paid $1.65 million in plaintiff attorney fees related to the lawsuit filed against him by shareholders in January.

Below is an excerpt from the new SEC Filing that reveals the additional payment made by Vince McMahon.

"In lieu of an application for attorneys’ fees and expenses and after engaging in arms’-length negotiations, McMahon agreed to make a payment to plaintiffs’ counsel in the amount of $1,650,000 in attorneys’ fees [inclusive of expenses]. The Court has not been asked to review, and will pass no judgment on, the payment of a fee or its reasonableness."

Several WWE Superstars are reportedly happy that Vince McMahon is back

It was reported earlier today that there are several WWE Superstars that are happy to see Vince McMahon back in the company.

Wade Keller of PWTorch explained during a recent audio show that there are those within the company who prefer working for McMahon over Triple H. Keller noted that there are superstars who believe that they will get a better push under Vince McMahon.

Wade added that every booker has their favorites and that the wrestlers he spoke to felt like they were in a better position when Vince was in charge. Triple H took over creative responsibility for the company following McMahon's resignation last year and currently remains the promotion's Chief Content Officer.

Vince returned to the company to help with negotiations, and it led to WWE merging with UFC's parent company, Endeavor. It was also believed that McMahon was once again giving his input in the creative decision-making since RAW after WrestleMania.

