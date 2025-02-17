  • home icon
  WWE's new Shield member makes sudden botch immediately after debut

WWE's new Shield member makes sudden botch immediately after debut

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 17, 2025 05:03 GMT
A new faction has debuted in WWE, and it appears they are the new version of the Shield. However, they had an embarrassing botch moments after their debut, which fans have now noticed.

For a while now, there has been talk about a new faction in NXT, with several fans calling them the new Shield because of the similarity of their style to that of the legendary faction. Whether they are the new version of the group or not, they have four of the biggest young names currently in WWE, with Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin being identified as the members.

Saquon Shugars was called out by fans for a hilarious botch that was caught on camera moments after his debut. He was in the ring posing after having destroyed Oba Femi with the Four-man Powerbomb. However, there was a mistake there. They were all posing and looking at the hard camera side as they made their presence known. Saquon attempted to pull his mask to his face, but instead of just above the nose, where he'd done previously, he pulled it so hard that it covered both his eyes as well, making for a hilarious botch during a serious moment.

Fans pointed out the moment where he pulled the mask too far as well. With WWE already calling them the Hounds, it remains to be seen if they will be called the New Shield and what their next move will be now that they have destroyed Oba Femi.

Edited by Neda Ali
