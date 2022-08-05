Theory cashing in at WWE Clash at the Castle would be a mistake, according to former main-roster star (Exclusive)

Former Cruiserweight competitor Noam Dar is not too keen on Theory cashing in on his Money in the Bank contract at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Theory did not have a great SummerSlam weekend. In the days leading up to the event, he was on the receiving end of vicious insults and beatdowns from multiple superstars across the two main brands. He was unsuccessful in recapturing the United States Championship during the show and failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Noam Dar was asked about his thoughts on Mr. Money in the Bank possibly cashing in on his contract at Clash at the Castle. The NXT UK Superstar shared that he would be silly to do it, especially after what happened to the recently concluded event.

"I think he would be silly to make that mistake. We saw what happened at SummerSlam, so hopefully he learned his lesson a little bit," said Noam. (4:15-4:25)

You can watch the full interview here:

Clash at the Castle will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3, 2022. The main event will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

What happened to Theory during WWE SummerSlam 2022?

Ever since he won the briefcase in July at Money in the Bank, Vince McMahon's protege has constantly teased that he would cash in during Reigns' and Brock Lesnar's bout at SummerSlam.

Unfortunately for Theory, his night didn’t go as planned. Earlier in the event, he failed to recapture the United States Championship from Lashley.

Towards the end of the night, The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate were down after a tough Last Man Standing Match. With the ring already flipped and chaos all around, Theory attempted to cash in on his contract. However, his momentum was cut short when he was blindsided by The Bloodline's leader.

For now, it looks like Theory will have to take extra measures going forward in regards to his Money in the Bank contract.

When do you think the 25-year-old will cash in his contract? Sound off in the comments below!

Clash At The Castle, the UK's first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd September.

