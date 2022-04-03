Paul Heyman names two WWE stars who've replaced The Undertaker as locker room leaders

Veteran WWE personality Paul Heyman feels that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have taken up The Undertaker's role as locker room leaders in the company.

For a long time, The Phenom was seen as someone who had control over the WWE locker room, keeping things in order and even solving backstage issues with the infamous Wrestlers' Court.

In an interview with Joe Tessitore of ESPN MMA ahead of WrestleMania 38, Paul Heyman opened up about the impact The Undertaker had on the locker room as a leader.

"As for Mark Calaway's [The Undertaker] contribution, both in front of the camera and in some ways more importantly behind the scenes. Being the conscience of the locker room, being the leader of the locker room, both during good times and both," said Heyman. [7:55 to 8:03]

Tessitore further asked The Chief Counsel to The Tribal Chief about who the current locker room leaders are, to which Heyman replied Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

"Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. That's the tier, and you know what, 'Hey, we're going to reach down and pull up more people into the main event'," said Heyman. [8:09 to 8:25]

You can check out the interview below:

Heyman also praised Lesnar's latest persona and how he has broken the myth that he's a one-dimensional character.

The Undertaker feels there's no single locker room leader in WWE

In an interview from a few years ago, The Phenom stated that the WWE locker room is more 'individualist' now, and there's no single person that governs it like he did back in the day.

"It appears to me that it's more of an individualist locker room now. Everybody kind of does what they want to do and there isn't that governing body that kind of keeps everybody together. I could be wrong. I'm not there enough to give a real insightful answer," said The Deadman.

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon #Undertaker30 The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 https://t.co/TWm1Ihww8U

The Phenom also said that the business has evolved over the years and doesn't feel it's bad that there's no locker room leader presently.

Who do you think are the current locker room leaders in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit ESPN MMA and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha