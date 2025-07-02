WWE’s plans for Seth Rollins and CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025 (Exclusive)

With WWE SummerSlam just a month away, the focus now shifts to The Biggest Party of the Summer. This year's event is scheduled to be the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and it is expected to be a massive show. With only two matches announced so far, it's interesting to see how the rest of the card takes shape.

During the recent episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, plans for two of WWE's top stars were revealed. CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been embroiled in a rivalry ever since Punk returned to the WWE, and WrestleVotes believes that the two would be connected with each other at SummerSlam as well.

While it isn't confirmed if the two would indeed face off in a singles bout for the third time but it seems a certainty that both would be tied to each other at the event. With multiple people being involved in the feud against Seth Rollins and his group, the WWE Universe could even see a tag match involving the two stars.

"I think they'll be tied together. I don't know if it'll be a one on one match. I personally would love if the briefcase was on the line in some kind of match, it's not something I've heard, but I think that would be fun. It could be a tag match, there's about 8 or 9 people involved in this feud now, so, that might make sense but I do think in some form or fashion, Punk and Rollins will be connected at SummerSlam," he said. [From 5:55 onwards]

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have faced each other twice in singles competition till now. The two first took on one another at the RAW premiere on Netflix in January, where Punk emerged victorious. They next faced each other inside a steel cage on an episode of WWE RAW, where Roman Reigns' interference meant Seth emerged the winner.

