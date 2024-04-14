WWE's recent addition of another championship has raised some important questions, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, WWE may be making a mistake by adding yet another title to its list of belts.

The Stamford-based promotion recently announced the creation of the WWE Speed title and a championship tournament to crown the inaugural winner. The title matches for this belt are different from others, as the bouts can last at most up to three minutes. This has added a new flavor to pro wrestling, as each second will contribute to who wins the fight.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo questioned if the brand's expanding content was too much for any fan to consume, which may lead to even hardcore audiences burning out after a while.

"Even if these people are like the biggest wrestling marks on the planet, is there a point where it becomes too much? Or does it never become too much for these people. Because that's what the WWE is doing. They are creating more and more content. They are throwing all the content out there. Even for the most obsessive WWE fan, does it ever get to a point where it's 'Okay now it's too much.'" [3:12 onwards]

Vince Russo has made a prediction about WWE WrestleMania 41

According to Vince Russo, Cody Rhodes will be holding on to his title at least till the next WrestleMania, where he will be facing The Rock.

While The American Nightmare was able to finish his story with Roman Reigns this year, The Rock's involvement may lead to a feud with him as well, according to Russo. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, he stated:

"I would already say it's [set] in stone. I would already say [The] Rock vs. Cody at WrestleMania 41. Absolutely (...) I think that is in stone. I think they laid it down last night. [The[ Rock's gonna leave, so you know, so he's gonna be going for a while. But I think they laid down the roots last night. I think that's their WrestleMania 41 match." [18:02 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Russo's speculation will come true.

