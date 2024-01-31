WWE's recently debuted star sets sights on the Hall of Fame

A newly signed WWE Superstar who made an in-ring debut after almost four months has addressed future aspirations in the Stamford-based promotion following Royal Rumble 2024.

The superstar in question is Jade Cargill who signed a multi-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023. After the 31-year-old star signed with the Stamford-based promotion, she made a few appearances on NXT, SmackDown, and RAW but didn't make her in-ring debut.

Finally, at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Jade Cargill entered as the number 28th entrant, eliminating Nia Jax and having an intense staredown with Bianca Belair.

In a chat with Denise Salcedo on the red carpet interview at the Love & WWE premiere, the 31-year-old powerhouse confessed that fans made her feel like destiny like she was meant to shine on that grand stage.

"I was ecstatic. The locker room showed me nothing but love. I was a little nervous, but once I heard the sound of the WWE Universe, I felt like I was undeniable," she said. [0:15 - 0:26]

With fire in her eyes and dreams bigger than the ropes, Cargill already sees her name etched in the Hall of Fame, a testament to the impact she's about to unleash.

"Being a legend because it’s going to happen. Obviously, I’ve taken steps, put in work, put my head down, and continue to be hungry and respectful. Just being a Hall of Famer, that I’m going to be," she added. [2:09 - 2:21]

Former WWE star says Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair will be a high-profile match

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer recently expressed that Cargill's bout against The EST is highly anticipated.

Speaking on an episode of the Busted Open show, the 52-year-old ECW legend mentioned he was delighted by Jade Cargill's in-ring work at the multi-woman contest. Dreamer asserted that a match against Bianca Belair would be "very high profile."

"I liked Jade and Bianca's execution in the Royal Rumble. I loved what they did, where they were holding the other women in the air, [and] kind of acknowledged each other. That is a very, very high-profile match [Belair vs. Cargill]," Dreamer said.

Only time will tell if the 31-year-old star officially signs with RAW, SmackDown, or NXT on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

