WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) pay sudden tribute to The Shield

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley may not be working under the same roof of WWE anymore, but it looks like they are keeping The Shield's legacy alive. All three former Shield brothers recently paid a subtle tribute to their faction.

During the main event of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins faced CM Punk in a barnburner match inside the steel cage. The two men used every move in their arsenal to push each other to their limits. The Visionary emerged victorious after a returning Roman Reigns dragged him out of the steel cage, inadvertently costing CM Punk.

The Visionary received the receipt for what he did to The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble. The show ended with Reigns standing tall over both men, thus teasing a preview of their rumored Triple Threat match come WrestleMania 41.

After the show, some eagle-eyed fans noticed all three former Shield brothers hit the Stomp finisher in the span of 24 hours.

Jon Moxley first used the move during his successful AEW World Championship defense against Cope (fka Edge) at Revolution Pay-Per-view this past weekend.

On the other side of the fence, Seth Rollins used his finishing maneuver during his Steel Cage match with CM Punk. And lastly, Roman Reigns returned the favor to Seth Rollins in the post-match shenanigans.

The Shield last appeared together on WWE TV six years ago today, which explains why The Hounds of Justice paid a tribute of sorts to their iconic group this week.

