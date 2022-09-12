Top WWE Superstar "never would've guessed" that Brock Lesnar was smart

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey praised Brock Lesnar and recalled their time as UFC Fighters.

Before her time with WWE, Rousey was the UFC Bantamweight Champion with a record of 12-2. Besides Rousey, another top star who spent some time as UFC Champion was Brock Lesnar.

In a recent YouTube live stream, Rousey complimented The Beast Incarnate. saying that he broke some notions she has MMA fighters.

"I think he's fantastic. I think he's awesome ... We kind of didn't cross paths in MMA, he was kind of before my time a little bit but since coming to WWE, he's been the absolute coolest. He's super smart, I never would've guessed. In MMA I always just kind of assume, you know, fighters are all of a certain ... They're not the scholarly types, the most of them." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Lesnar began his MMA career in 2007 and signed with the UFC a year later. He quickly won the promotion's Heavyweight Championship before retiring in 2011. However, he returned to UFC 200 where he fought Mark Hunt. Meanwhile, Rousey last fought inside the octagon in 2016 and signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018.

Ronda Rousey wants to have Brock Lesnar's former manager Paul Heyman

Aside from being former fighters, it looks like the similarities between the two stars are going to expand.

When asked if she was interested in having Paul Heyman as her manager, the former SmackDown Women's Champion quickly agreed and added that she was jealous of Roman Reigns for having Paul.

"Definitely, without a doubt, without hesitation... I think he's great. I'm very jealous he has Paul Heyman as his advocate."

