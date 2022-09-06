WWE Superstar Sheamus issues interesting challenge to UFC Fighter

Sheamus issued Tai Tuivasa with a unique drinking challenge and even hinted that WWE was better than UFC.

At Clash at the Castle, Sheamus went to war with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Despite losing the bout, Sheamus showcased just how tough he was and earned a lot of respect for his performance.

While out in Dublin, the SmackDown Superstar was seen drinking beer from a shoe. The caption of the video questioned Tuivasa if he had ever drank beer from Jordans.

"But has @bambamtuivasa ever drank Guinness out of Air Jordan in Dublin? WWE > UFC. 🤫"

Tai Tuivasa is a Heavyweight Fighter in the UFC and as of this writing, is currently ranked at number four in the division. He recently fought Ciryl Gane in a losing effort during UFC Fight Night on September 4.

WWE fans are worried about the health effects it will cause Sheamus

Although Sheamus has proven to be one of the toughest competitors the promotion has, it looks like he is still not safe from the possible effects the 'shoey' will cause him.

Numerous replies from fans shared how disgusting it was and hoped the shoes were clean. They also added how much of an inconvenience this will cause since the shoes are now wet:

Meanwhile, one fan hilariously expressed that this is what they do at 2 am when they have a few drinks:

Although most fans were worried over the SmackDown Superstar's well-being, some cheered him on and shared how impressive it was:

After a tough battle with the Imperium leader, it looks like the Celtic Warrior is still not done celebrating the accomplishment. For now, it would be interesting to see what is up next for the Brawling Brutes member after his impressive performance.

