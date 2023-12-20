WWE's social media has the perfect response to Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day update

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter following WWE RAW to address a major question regarding The Judgment Day. However, the WWE social media team soon responded to her update with a fitting message.

The latest episode of RAW was a big one for The Judgment Day as Finn Balor and Damian Priest were scheduled to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers.

Before the match, fans saw R-Truth take on JD McDonagh in what was said to be a match to grab a spot in Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio tried to help out McDonagh during the contest, but things kept going wrong for The Judgment Day member.

In the end, Truth ended up pinning McDonagh to kick him out of the faction, and instead take his spot in the group. The result was met with a mixed reaction from fans, and also from Rhea Ripley.

The Women’s World Champion had a tough night later on in the show where Ivy Nile dropped her with a big move. However, Balor and Priest went on to retain their tag team titles.

Following the show, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to post a photo of the faction with McDonagh, stating that a family that sticks together stays together.

However, WWE’s social media team had a fitting response to the tweet. They posted an image of R-Truth wearing a t-shirt with the names of The Judgment Day members on it, along with his name.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for JD McDonagh and R-Truth in the faction. The 51-year-old WWE Superstar will likely continue working with the faction, much like Sami Zayn did with The Bloodline, to give fans some entertaining segments.

Rhea Ripley will defend her World Women’s Championship on the first episode of WWE RAW in 2024

The first episode of WWE RAW in 2024 will host a few big matches. One of those matches will feature the World Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley.

The Nightmare will put her title up for grabs against Ivy Nile. Fans have seen Nile pull off incredible feats of strength, and she could prove to be the perfect match for Mami.

Ivy Nile has been working alongside The Creed Brothers, and she tried to help them win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW. She will now have the opportunity to take the women’s title home.

The match will likely end with a win for Rhea Ripley, but it could plant the seeds for a rematch for the tag team titles for The Creed Brothers. The rivalry between the two sides could end up getting more intense.

Do you want to see WWE veteran R-Truth become an honorary member of The Judgment Day?