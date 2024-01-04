WWE's sponsors "did not like" a 54-year-old legend's gimmick; it's why he never became a world champion, Vince Russo claims (Exclusive)

WWE has produced some absolutely bizarre characters over the years, and even though Goldust was a successful experiment thanks to Dustin Rhodes, Vince Russo recalled the backstage perception of the gimmick.

Dustin Rhodes adopted the Goldust persona in 1995, and despite getting wins early on during the run, the controversial nature of his new on-screen role received a lot of heat.

The latest episode of Writing with Russo revolved around Goldust's WWE run and why Russo firmly believed that Dustin Rhodes would have been a world champion with the company's support.

Vince Russo was a member of the WWE Creative Team at the time, was a massive fan of Goldust, and knew the character's potential to be a main event attraction.

Russo revealed that WWE's sponsors and advertisers "didn't get" the Goldust gimmick, and admitted that it was the company that pulled the plug on his run:

"(In) the WWE, really, it was sponsors and advertisers, bro. Because they didn't get it, and they didn't like it, and at that time, it was costing WWE money. WWE really pulled the plug on it," said Russo. [2:25 – 2:47]

Later in the show, Russo said he had "no doubt" that the Goldust gimmick deserved to be a top babyface world champion in WWE.

Both of us knew we would never be able to top it: Vince Russo on Goldust in WWE

It's been a while since Dustin Rhodes gave up the Goldust character, and going by his performances in AEW, the 54-year-old legend is still a very capable wrestler who puts on great matches.

Now a respected veteran in the business, Dustin Rhodes spent his most successful years as Goldust in WWE, and many, including Vince Russo, felt he was unlucky not to have gotten a world title run.

Vince Russo, a former WWE Head Writer, spent hours with several talents during the Attitude Era and admitted that he and Goldust knew the character would be difficult to shine.

Vince added that despite how challenging it was for Dustin Rhodes to portray the character, he mastered it and made it wholly memorable for the WWE Universe.

"Yeah, he was always easy to work with, bro. We just knew; both of us knew we would never be able to top it," Russo stated. "Goldust, man, it was just so difficult because that character was so good. But he never changed his demeanor at all, bro, at all!" [2:02 – 2:17]

Dustin Rhodes has been in AEW since the company's early years, however, he is not regularly active inside the ring. Still, whenever he does wrestle, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion always leaves a lasting impression.