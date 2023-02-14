WWE’s The Bloodline story could be coming full circle as interesting stat emerges

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is in a dire situation on the road to WrestleMania 39. His historic title reign is in jeopardy as former Bloodline member Sami Zayn will challenge him at the Elimination Chamber in the latter's hometown of Montreal on February 18th.

Jey Uso is a pivotal piece in this story, as his take on the entire ordeal remains unclear. Where his loyalty lies remains to be seen, whether it is towards Sami or Roman.

Meanwhile, an interesting stat has emerged online, one that has fans going berserk. The history books state that Jey Uso was the first superstar to pin Roman Reigns on WWE TV. The Tribal Chief suffered his first loss in the September 23, 2013 edition of Monday Night RAW during a 11-on-3 elimination handicap match.

The Shield's powerhouse was the first to be eliminated from his team.

The ongoing drama among the faction remains one of the best stories the Stamford-based promotion has told on TV in a long time.

Jey Uso had previously challenged Roman Reigns during the latter's initial days as Universal Champion during the pandemic in 2020. Their feud was very well-received, often regarded today as arguably the best rivalry of The Tribal Chief's historic reign.

WWE WrestleMania 39 main event is about defining their own legacies

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble and has punched his ticket to The Grandest Stage in Inglewood, CA. The crowd at the SoFi Stadium will get to witness live, a clash between two of the biggest superstars of their respective wrestling families.

The Anoa'i Dynasty and the Rhodes family are being represented by Roman Reigns and Cody at the Show of Shows, with the top prize of WWE at stake.

Speaking to Variety, Paul Heyman emphasized the main event to be one where individuals are looking to define their 'own legacies.'

"There’s more in common with these two characters than there is distinct. In that sense, they’re trying to become the most famous member of their family, and that’s a big, big task to accomplish. They’re both trying to define their own legacies through the main event of WrestleMania," said Heyman. [H/T: Variety]

