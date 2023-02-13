"Big task to accomplish" - Bloodline member makes an interesting claim about Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to battle Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 but will have to get through Sami Zayn first.

Cody Rhodes returned from injury at WWE Royal Rumble last month as entrant #30. He eliminated Gunther to win the Men's Royal Rumble and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

As of now, The American Nightmare is scheduled to battle Roman Reigns, but The Tribal Chief has to make it to the biggest show of the year as champion. Reigns has agreed to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Elimination Chamber against Sami Zayn after he betrayed The Bloodline at Royal Rumble.

Speaking to Variety, Paul Heyman discussed WrestleMania's main event and made an interesting claim. He claimed that both Reigns and Rhodes are fighting for their legacies at the Show of Shows.

"There’s more in common with these two characters than there is distinct. In that sense, they’re trying to become the most famous member of their family, and that’s a big, big task to accomplish. They’re both trying to define their own legacies through the main event of WrestleMania," said Heyman. [H/T: Variety]

The aim, reportedly, between Heyman & Cody Rhodes' incredible segment on last nights #WWERAW was imperatively done to not make Cody's WrestleMania program with Roman Reigns feel secondary to how hot Sami Zayn is right now.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman discusses the end of WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The Bloodline, as we know it, came to an end at Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in the main event to retain the title, but everything fell apart after the match.

Sami Zayn opted to hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair rather than continue to beat down Kevin Owens. Jey Uso then walked out of The Bloodline, and his status in the group remains up in the air.

During his conversation with Variety, Heyman compared the end of Royal Rumble to the work of Shakespeare.

"Look at what we did without a microphone in our hands with Sami Zayn at the end of the Royal Rumble. We did a 15-minute storyline that called back to everything we’ve done for the past year with Sami, and everything we did was basically a Shakespearean pantomime," said Heyman. [H/T: Variety]

The ending to this years Royal Rumble which saw Sami Zayn turn on Roman Reigns has now been viewed over 20,050,000 times & counting across all WWE socials in under 24 hours

Sami Zayn developed a bond with wrestling fans during The Bloodline's storyline, and most got behind him. Time will tell if fans demand that the 38-year-old be added to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Sami Zayn will be wrestling for a championship at WrestleMania this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

