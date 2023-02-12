Sami Zayn tweets a heartfelt message to Jey Uso after acknowledging him on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has tweeted a heartfelt message to Jey Uso after their recent segment on WWE SmackDown.

On this week's Friday Night show, Jey made his return for the first time since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and helped his brother Jimmy retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Backstage, he ran to Zayn, who acknowledged the current tag team champion.

Taking to Twitter, the former Honorary Uce sent a short heartfelt message to Jey Uso after asking him not to go down the same path as Roman Reigns.

"We ain't got to dream no more," wrote Zayn.

Dutch Mantell praised Sami Zayn's segment with Jey Uso

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently praised Sami Zayn's segment with Jey Uso on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell termed the segment a "masterpiece." He said:

"I like the way they kept looking around and they both were looking around and you expected somebody to come out at anytime. The whole thing, it's a masterpiece. They are doing patience because now they have it, now they can take their time and I like the whole show."

Mantell continued and praised the show:

"The first hour was good, the second hour is a different story. But the first hour, sets up something about, Paul Heyman's fingerprints all over it. He delivers, he didn't need fingerprints all over it. But it was written well, delivered better and you believe that. Because, again, I go back to my statement, they will believe this till you give them something to disbelief and they haven't given it to us yet."

Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

A victory for Zayn in Montreal would mean that it will be him who gets to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

