WWE veteran says Sami Zayn acknowledging Jey Uso on SmackDown was a "masterpiece" segment (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently gave his take on the segment between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso on SmackDown.

On this week's show, Jey finally made his return, helping his brother Jimmy retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. He was also greeted by Zayn backstage, who acknowledged The Right Hand Man of The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell termed Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's 'secret' interaction a 'masterpiece'.

"I like the way they kept looking around and they both were looking around and you expected somebody to come out at anytime. The whole thing, it's a masterpiece. They are doing patience because now they have it, now they can take their time and I like the whole show," said Mantell.

Mantell further praised this week's SmackDown and also discussed the possibility of Paul Heyman's involvement in the segment.

"The first hour was good, the second hour is a different story. But the first hour, sets up something about, Paul Heyman's fingerprints all over it. He delivers, he didn't need fingerprints all over it. But it was written well, delivered better and you believe that. Because, again, I go back to my statement, they will believe this till you give them something to disbelief and they haven't given it to us yet," added Mantell. [9:14-10:15]

Paul Heyman believes that Roman Reigns' performance with Sami Zayn should be getting an Emmy Award

Paul Heyman recently discussed Roman Reigns' on-screen performance and claimed that The Tribal Chief deserves an Emmy Award.

Speaking in a recent interview with Variety, The Wiseman discussed Reigns' portrayal of his current character. He said:

“I will honestly state that I’ll put Roman Reigns and his portrayal of The Tribal Chief up against anybody right now in how he has approached a reality-based character of the top star of the industry... And the fact that he’s not recognized by the people that are there to reward such performances with an award, to me, is disconcerting.”

Reigns will face Sami Zayn at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

