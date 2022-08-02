Former WWE United States Champion says he "loathes" Logan Paul

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, The Miz confessed that he doesn't just hate Logan Paul but loathes him.

This year's SummerSlam was jam-packed with incredible and exciting action. One of the featured matches was between The Miz and Logan Paul. The end of the bout saw the social media star get his hands raised after he performed a Skull Crashing Finale to his former mentor.

On tonight's episode of RAW, The A-Lister was part of a Triple Threat Match against AJ Styles and Mustafa Ali. During his entrance, his visual read how he was the A-Lister, star of Miz and Mrs, and finally, how he "Hates Logan Paul."

The RAW Superstar then took to Twitter to correct the entrance, saying he "loathes" the former boxer.

The Phenomenal Styles was victorious in the triple threat match, but was unsuccessful in his second fight of the night against Ciampa, who was accompanied by The Miz.

The former NXT champion will now face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship next week.

WWE fans agree with The Miz's statements on Logan Paul

After the announcement that Logan signed with WWE, fans expressed a mix of reactions. However, the YouTuber gained praise from fans for his performance after his SummerSlam match.

Still, it looks like he is a character that people love to hate. After the former United States Champion's tweet, fans expressed how they share the same feelings about the Logan:

Other fans then said The Miz should have another championship run. Yet another fan claimed how he should have another run with the Intercontinental Championship:

Despite Paul winning the match, it looks like the feud between The Miz and him is still not over. For now, though, it looks like The Miz will focus on preparing Ciampa for his upcoming WWE bout against Bobby Lashley.

