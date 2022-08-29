What The Rock whispered to WWE legend after an intense spot

The Rock revealed he expressed concern over Paul Heyman after the latter received a Rock Bottom through the announce table during a WWE match.

In SummerSlam 2002, The People's Champion unsuccessfully defended his WWE Undisputed Championship against Brock Lesnar, who was accompanied by Paul Heyman. After numerous interferences during the match, the manager was on the receiving end of a Rock Bottom.

In a tweet, a clip of the aforementioned spot was posted, which saw the former champion whisper something to Paul after he landed on the table. When asked about it, Dwayne replied that he was making sure that the veteran was okay before thanking him.

"Good eye Austin that you would catch my whispering to Paul. I said to him what I say to everyone I did this crazy, dangerous sh*t with 😂💀I made sure he was ok and I thanked him. Loved working with @HeymanHustle. We shared a love and passion for our wild world of pro wrestling."

Austin Kellerman @AustinKellerman @TheRock @HeymanHustle watched the anniversary match. What a performance! Would love to know what was said here. Feels like much respect was shown. @TheRock @HeymanHustle watched the anniversary match. What a performance! Would love to know what was said here. Feels like much respect was shown. https://t.co/Kok85DKFcj

Paul Heyman is currently aligned with The Rock's family, The Bloodline with Roman Reigns and The Usos. The special counsel has been absent since SummerSlam after an F5 from Brock Lesnar.

WWE fans admires Paul Heyman for taking bumps

Despite not being an in-ring superstar, the wrestling veteran still made a huge impact in the business. Over the years, he has managed the likes of CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and more.

Following a tweet from the Hollywood actor, fans expressed how good it was that Heyman didn't take bumps that often. Others said he deserves more credit for the careers he helped with:

George Bass @GeorgeBassUK @TheRock @HeymanHustle I honestly don't think Heyman gets the credit he deserves in the mainstream, with the career he's had and the careers he's helped. Absolutely pivotal to wrestling as a whole. @TheRock @HeymanHustle I honestly don't think Heyman gets the credit he deserves in the mainstream, with the career he's had and the careers he's helped. Absolutely pivotal to wrestling as a whole.

Mick Robson (Robbo) @mickrobson316 @TheRock @HeymanHustle I love how infrequently Heyman takes bumps. Makes it mean that much more when he does. There’s this spot and Summerslam with Brock this year… not many others come to mind in the last 20 years. But he’s still a goat agent/advocate/manager etc @TheRock @HeymanHustle I love how infrequently Heyman takes bumps. Makes it mean that much more when he does. There’s this spot and Summerslam with Brock this year… not many others come to mind in the last 20 years. But he’s still a goat agent/advocate/manager etc

Some fans pointed out how this year, it was Brock who delivered his finisher. Some even joked that The Beast Incarnate didn't even ask if Paul was okay:

prison mike @repluggedart @TheRock @HeymanHustle Brock didn't even care to ask after that F5 onto the table lmao @TheRock @HeymanHustle Brock didn't even care to ask after that F5 onto the table lmao 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Paul Heyman recently discussed the possibility of a Roman Reigns and The Rock match for WrestleMania. With this in mind, it might be possible that the wrestling veteran and former champion might meet once again.

