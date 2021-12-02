Hall Of Famer criticizes WWE's treatment of Big E as World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray - inducted as Bubba Ray Dudley as part of The Dudley Boyz - spoke out against what he perceives as the company's mistreatment of current WWE Champion Big E.

Rising as an incredible young talent from the early days of WWE NXT, Big E has come a long way to reach where he's at now in his decorated career. According to Bully Ray, however, the WWE Champion is being treated like a world champion.

The WWE Hall of Famer clarified that the crowd reception has been dampened since his big championship win - and it has nothing to do with his in-ring performance. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, he explained his thoughts over how Big E is faring as a WWE Champion.

"It's not Big E's in-ring work, it's not his look. I don't think Big E's treated like a...I'll go just as far to say, Drew Mcintyre. Yes, Big E might get that initial reaction when he comes out because here's our world champion, especially if you send him first out on the show because he's got that energy behind you, because you know here's Detroit Rock City, you're going to get that certain reaction. I don't believe that reaction is building week to week to week, because I don't think Big E is getting the same getting the same creative as Drew or as a Bobby Lashley"

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral I'll be honest:



While I appreciate Big E being the 4th black WWE Champion, I feel his title run (so far) is pretty forgettable.



Imagine if they waited for Big E to develop more then cash in on Roman Reigns and establish him as THE top guy.



Maybe it can happen down the road... I'll be honest:While I appreciate Big E being the 4th black WWE Champion, I feel his title run (so far) is pretty forgettable. Imagine if they waited for Big E to develop more then cash in on Roman Reigns and establish him as THE top guy.Maybe it can happen down the road... https://t.co/vdR4xqOq8Y

It looks like we'll have to hold further judgment and wait to see how Big E performs against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Big E is set to take on Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens at WWE Day 1 in Steel Cage Match

The newly announced WWE Day 1 pay-per-view has just gotten a bit more interesting with the addition of two new matches - both to be held in the confines of a steel cage.

Big E will have to face Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens (themselves both world champions) at the iconic Madison Square Garden in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, another steel cage match will have Becky Lynch up against Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

MSG @TheGarden JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time ever at MSG, 2 Steel Cage Matches on the same night! Don’t miss the WWE LIVE Holiday Tour on Dec 26 #WWEMSG JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time ever at MSG, 2 Steel Cage Matches on the same night! Don’t miss the WWE LIVE Holiday Tour on Dec 26 #WWEMSG https://t.co/4dElgshWrU

Are you enjoying Big E's reign as WWE Champion so far? Sound off in the comments below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan