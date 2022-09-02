Triple H discloses the advice Vince McMahon gave him before his WWE retirement

WWE's Head of Creative Triple H revealed the strong advice Vince McMahon had given him before his retirement.

Vince McMahon shocked the world when he announced his retirement from WWE in July. Not long after, his position was taken by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. Triple H, on the other hand, became the Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Triple H confessed that his father-in-law's retirement was a tough situation for both of them. He also confirmed that Vince is no longer part of any decisions regarding WWE.

"In some manner, I think for both of us, it's a tough situation for him. And I think in some manner, it's even hard for me to picture now that he's not in the equation. And he's not, in any way shape or form, but it's hard to think about that he's not there." [9:30-9:49]

The Game later revealed the advice he was given by the former Chairman:

"There was definitely that moment, definitely giving me advice. But I also think in some manner, most of those advice were centered around like 'this is what you've sitting next to me, learning what to do for like, 25 years or whatever that is, and you got this. Just be confident in your decision making, listen to people, be open to ideas, be collaborative with other people' Things like that, just wonderful advice." [10:03-10:34]

Triple H admits he couldn't manage WWE by himself

In the same interview, The King of Kings shared how thankful he was to have a support system. He confessed that it was a lot of work, but the team around him makes it easy.

"I couldn't imagine trying to do this if you're just sort of by yourself having to do it. But having that team around you, having that support system around, having it all be there, it's such a wonderful team. It's a lot of work but it makes the work fun and easy." [11:18-11:32]

Although The King of Kings has only handled the promotion for a short period of time so far, positive changes have already been seen throughout the product.

If using any of the quotes, credit BT Sport and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

Recommended video: Watch here to find out Triple H and Vince McMahon's reaction to Drew McIntyre's championship win

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe