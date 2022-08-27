Vince McMahon threatened to fire Edge and WWE legend if they went off-script during a match

Matt Hardy recalled the time when Vince McMahon threatened to fire him and Edge if they intentionally hurt each other during their WWE match at SummerSlam 2005.

The Rated R Superstar and Hardy had a memorable feud in 2005 because of their real-life controversy. While Hardy was out due to an injury, it was revealed that his girlfriend at the time, Lita, cheated on him with Edge.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar revealed that the conflict caused some concern to Vince McMahon.

"We're sitting and the first thing Vince says, he says, ‘Adam (Edge), Matt, you know, the WWE is my company, right?’ He says, ‘You know that this event, SummerSlam, is my event that I created, right? We both go, ‘Yes.’ He says, ‘You know that I have rented this venue for the night, right? So this is basically my arena. Do you understand that?’ We go, ‘Yes.’ He said, you know, that wrestling ring out there? That is my wrestling ring. Do you understand that? He said."

Matt continued and said that Vince threatened them and said that neither of them will work in the industry again if they hurt each other:

"I'm going to tell you about this right now. If either one of you go out there tonight and try and take liberties with each other, if you try and intentionally hurt one another, I am the most powerful man in this industry. I promise you neither one of you will ever work a day in this industry again. Do you understand? We go, ‘Yeah, sure. We understand.'" (1:07:19-1:08:04)

The 2005 match saw the Hall of Famer come out victorious after the referee stopped the match.

Matt Hardy said Vince McMahon wanted an animal-like WWE match

In the same interview, the AEW star added that McMahon gave them bizarre advice about how he wanted the match to play out. The former chairman wanted their match to look like animals in the wild.

"We told him in detail this what we were talking about doing, and he said, ‘Okay, great.’ I'm gonna explain something to both of you right now, this is really what I want to see. This is basic psychology... He said, 'Have you ever seen two animals in the wild — in the Wild Kingdom, when they're going to fight one another? Have you ever seen one animal wound another animal? When it wounds that animal and the animal starts bleeding, and it smells the blood, it gets bigger, It swells up, and it just wants to kill the other animal? Do you know what I'm talking about?’ " (1:08:44-1:09:24)

The former WWE Superstar later stated that they were shaken up following the advice. However, he suggested that it was probably a way for Vince to mend things between Hardy and Edge.

