WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Veer Mahaan destroys five-time champion, Seth Rollins in a Street Fight (Tallahassee, Florida, 07/16)

Veer Mahaan (L); Seth Rollins (R)
Vivek Sharma
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 17, 2022 08:52 PM IST

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event for the RAW brand on July 16, 2022. The show took place in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida, and featured multiple former and current champions in action.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Riddle in a Street Fight. The duo have been at each other's throats since last month and could reportedly lock horns at WWE's upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam.

They have also faced each other at recent live events, with The Original Bro picking up the victory in most instances. Riddle was victorious at last night's show as well.

Seth vs Riddle Street Fight at #WWETallahassee #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins 🎥: 1031thewolftallahassee | Instagram https://t.co/aYdQ08Ahkv

Rey and Dominik Mysterio continued their feud against The Judgment Day from the red brand at the July 16 event. The villainous faction recently approached Dominik with a proposal to join them, which did not sit well with Rey.

The two teams previously collided on RAW, where The Mysterios picked up the victory. The result was no different in Tallahassee, with the babyfaces picking up a crucial win ahead of Rey Mysterio's 20-year celebration on the upcoming RAW.

The Mysterio’s got lucky and escaped #WWETallahassee with a fluke victory tonight, but they won’t continue to get away with it. When the battle is all said and done, it will be the Judgement Day who stands tall. Mark my words. https://t.co/9kC9bILoIQ

Elsewhere on the show, Veer Mahaan built on his dominant run, squashing Cedric Alexander in a singles match. The Indian-origin star has been undefeated since being repackaged as a singles star.

After many months of waiting we FINALLY had @VeerMahaan in the #SuperstarVIP room in #WWETallahassee #WWE https://t.co/6Q3ZXseE59

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella in a rematch from Money in the Bank on Saturday. The bout was won by Belair, who has been on a hot streak since winning the title earlier this year. Belair will once again defend her title against The Queen of Staten Island this Monday.

EST! EST! EST! I got to see the one and only Bianca Belair tonight in action at #WWETallahassee ! I had so much fun tonight!! https://t.co/HpMjVuYkmT

Also in action was Alexa Bliss, who defeated Doudrop in a singles match. Meanwhile, Omos also defeated R-Truth in a one-on-one contest, and Dana Brooke retained her 24/7 Championship against Tamina.

Born Bad X Born Mad. 😈 @AlexaBliss_WWE #WWETallahassee https://t.co/YTvVCeXi1A
Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Tallahassee, Florida:

Here are the complete results from Saturday Night's Main Event in Tallahassee, courtesy of BodySlam:

  • Dana Brooke Retains the WWE 24/7 Championship.
  • The Street Profits & Ezekiel defeated the Alpha Academy & Theory
  • Veer defeated Cedric Alexander
  • AJ Styles defeated Ciampa
  • WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella
  • Omos defeated R Truth
  • Rey & Dominick Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day
  • Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

Edited by Pratik Singh

