WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Liv Morgan takes on a former official, returning Superstar competes for the first time, Bloodline in action (Regina, Canada, 10/1)

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event house show for the SmackDown roster in Regina, Canada. The event emanated from the Brandt Center and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The event was headlined by Drew McIntyre, who teamed up with Sheamus to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. McIntyre and Sheamus have been on the opposite corners of the ring numerous times. However, the Scotsman decided to aid The Celtic Warrior in his feud against Imperium.

Shinsuke Nakamura also returned to action as he took on Los Lotharios in a two-on-one handicap match. Natalya also defeated B-Fab in what was the latter's first match since returning to the promotion.

White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane was played once again between the matches, with lights being turned red.

Madcap Moss took on Sami Zayn in a one-on-one match. However, the match was called off due to disqualification, with the referee immediately announcing a tag team match. Zayn was joined by Solo Sikoa, while Moss had Ricochet in his corner.

The Bloodline duo took home the victory.

Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville in the only title match of the night. The former Riott Squad member has been on a winning spree since pinning Ronda Rousey at Money In The Bank earlier this year. The duo will once again lock horns at Extreme Rules.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results from Regina, Canada:

Handicap Match : Shinsuke Nakamura def. Los Lotharios

: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Los Lotharios Natalya def. B-Fab

Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn Via DQ

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss and Ricochet

Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

WWE Smackdown Women's Title : Liv Morgan (c) def. Sonya Deville

: Liv Morgan (c) def. Sonya Deville Drew McIntyre and Sheamus def. The Imperium ( Vinci and Kaiser )

