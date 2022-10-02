WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results: Seth Rollins 'mocks' The Shield, The Usos take on former champions, Bayley competes in a title match (Bismarck, N.D, 10/1)

The WWE roster stopped over in Bismarck, North Dakota for its weekly Saturday Night's Main Event house show. The event was live from the Bismarck Event Center and featured multiple title matches.

The event started with The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Alpha Academy. The Samoans have been unstoppable since joining forces with Roman Reigns and recently surpassed 100 days as the unified tag team champions.

Alpha Academy, meanwhile, have been embroiled in a feud with Braun Strowman ever since The Monster Among Men made his return to the promotion. Chad Gable is also slated to face Braun in a singles match on RAW next week.

The bout was won by The Bloodline members who continued their winning momentum.

Kevin Owens and Austin Theory continued their feud from RAW. The prizefighter once again got the better of Theory in a singles match.

White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane was played after the match as the house lights turned red.

Next was a singles match between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz where the Showoff took home the victory. Bianca Belair also retained her RAW Women's Championship against Tamina and Bayley in a triple threat match.

The main event for the night was a United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. However, the bout turned into a 6-man tag team match where Rollins was joined by The Miz and Theory while Lashley had Kevin Owens and Dolph in his corner.

The Visionary rilled up the live crowd as he did the iconic Shield pose with Theory and The Miz during the match.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Bismarck, N.D:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) def. Alpha Academy

: The Usos (c) def. Alpha Academy Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

Dolph Ziggler def. The Miz

Raw Women's Title : Bianca Belair (c) def. Tamina Snuka and Bayley

: Bianca Belair (c) def. Tamina Snuka and Bayley Six-man tag team Street Fight : Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and The Miz

