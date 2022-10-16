WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Liv Morgan takes on former official, Bloodline comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns' former rival (Phoenix, Arizona, 10/15)

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event for the SmackDown roster on October 15. The event emanated from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The event was headlined by Sami Zayn and The Usos, who represented The Bloodline against the team of Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.

The dissension in Roman's group was evident again, resulting in The New Day and Braun taking home the victory.

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity #WWEPhoenix twitter.com/i/web/status/1… OMG Sami Zayn and The Bloodline!!!!! This was SO much fun. We had a blast chanting for Sammy, playing up the hot tags, watching the battle between Jey and Sami, with Jimmy running interference... This was AWESOME. #WWEMainEvent OMG Sami Zayn and The Bloodline!!!!! This was SO much fun. We had a blast chanting for Sammy, playing up the hot tags, watching the battle between Jey and Sami, with Jimmy running interference... This was AWESOME. #WWEMainEvent #WWEPhoenix twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cy0AYe2llZ

Elsewhere on the show, Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin in a singles match. The latter has been missing from TV programming since last week and recently hinted at a character change.

Raquel Rodriguez also defeated Shayna Baszler in a one-on-one contest.

Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) were also in action in Phoenix. The duo, accompanied by B-Fab, took on Maximum Male Models in a tag team bout. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in the other tag team match of the night.

Drew McIntyre continued his rivalry with Karrion Kross as the duo locked horns in a street fight. During the match, Scarlett Bordeaux was evicted from the ringside by the referee which led to the former WWE Champion picking up the victory.

Liv Morgan was in action for the first time since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. The former Riott squad member had an altercation with Sonya Deville on SmackDown this week. The duo got a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle as they faced off in a singles match. However, Liv was able to secure the victory.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Phoenix, Arizona:

