WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Roman Reigns breaks character, Cody Rhodes defeats 13-time champion (April 16th, 2022)

WWE hosted the 37th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event yesterday. Taking place in Erie, Pennsylvania, the live event was stacked with the top stars of RAW and SmackDown.

This was the first edition of Saturday Night's Main Event not to be televised. It was a WWE staple in the late 1980s, hosting several significant moments during the 'Golden Age.' Before yesterday, the last edition of the popular show took place in July 2008.

Roman Reigns returned to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania, defeating Drew McIntyre to retain his Universal Championship. After his win, the Tribal Chief broke character to cut a heartfelt promo for the fans. Reigns also jokingly requested them not to post the promo on social media.

John Clark @johnrclark12 Roman broke character after the show to thank everyone for supporting the superstars who don't get an offseason and to please not publish videos of him breaking character lol... #WWE #WWE Erie Roman broke character after the show to thank everyone for supporting the superstars who don't get an offseason and to please not publish videos of him breaking character lol... #WWE #WWEErie

Complete results of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Erie, Pennsylvania

Other significant happenings at Saturday Night's Main Event included Cody Rhodes defeating Seth Rollins. The two are currently in a feud and are set to face off at WrestleMania Backlash.

Bianca Belair also won yesterday, retaining her RAW Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. The latter looked visibly upset when The EST of WWE was announced as the champion.

Here are the full results of the live event, courtesy of John Clark of WrestleZone:

United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) defeated Theory

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah

AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest by disqualification after Priest used a steel chair

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland in a triple threat match

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

A couple of these matches reflected ongoing storylines on television. Could more of them lead to programs on RAW and SmackDown? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

