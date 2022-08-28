WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results: Asuka takes on former friend, Former NXT star puts Seth Rollins through a table (Springfield, Massachusetts, 08/27)

The WWE roster stopped over in Springfield, Massachusetts, for its weekly Saturday Night Main Event live show. The event was live from the MassMutual Center and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown.

The event was headlined by a six-man tag team match where Drew McIntyre teamed up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to take on Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch).

The former WWE Champion was brutally assaulted by The Bloodline on SmackDown this past week, which led many fans to question if he'll show up for the match. However, The Scottish Warrior came out in the main event to secure victory for his team.

Also in action were The Usos, who defeated old rivals The Street Profits in an Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match. Ciampa also faced off against Cedric Alexander in a singles match, while Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against AJ Styles and Theory.

Asuka was also in action in Springfield as she took on Iyo Sky in a one-on-one contest. The Empress of Tomorrow and Sky were stablemates during their time in Japan. The former RAW Women's Champion also helped Sky in her NXT Women's Championship match against Sasha Banks.

Elsewhere on the show, Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable. Meanwhile, Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship after pinning Ricochet.

The people in attendance were also treated to a Street Fight in which Riddle faced off against Seth Rollins. The Original Bro and The Visionary have been embroiled in a feud over the last two months. They were also slated to lock horns at SummerSlam, but the bout was nixed after Riddle was sidelined through injury.

The match ended with The Original Bro putting Rollins through a table after the latter failed to hit a stomp.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Springfield, Massachusetts:

Here are the complete WWE live event results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match: The Uso's (c) defeated The Street Profits

Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander

United States Title Match: Bobbly Lashley (c) defeated AJ Styles and Theory

Iyo Sky defeated Asuka

Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther defeated Ricochet

Six-Man Tag Match: The New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated The Brawling Brutes

That's all from Saturday Night's Main Event this week. Sound off in the comments, and let us know your thoughts on the event.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Check out 5 WWE Superstars who named their child after a fellow wrestler

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha