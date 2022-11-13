The WWE roster stopped over in Peoria, Illinois, for its weekly Saturday Night's Main Event house show. The event emanated from the Peoria Civic Arena and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The night kicked off with an Intercontinental Championship Match where Gunther defended his coveted title against Sheamus. However, the two factions soon got involved in the action, turning it into a Six-Man Tag Team Match. The babyfaces stood tall at the end.

Dana Brooke, who recently lost the 24/7 Championship to Nikki Cross, was also in action as she defeated Tamina in a singles match. Kevin Owens also secured another win over Austin Theory.

#WWEPeoria Theory is really impressive live let me tell you. It’s a shame he lost the briefcase the way he did man. Theory is really impressive live let me tell you. It’s a shame he lost the briefcase the way he did man. #WWEPeoria https://t.co/XIBCoEbe2Y

Next up was a match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross. However, at one point during the bout, a fan threw a drink at Scarlett, which led to multiple fans being ejected from the live event. The match continued afterward, where McIntyre picked up the victory.

J. @YowieFnWowie @Lady_Scarlett13 I was there. I thought it was completely disrespectful and uncalled for. Ejected as she should be. @Lady_Scarlett13 I was there. I thought it was completely disrespectful and uncalled for. Ejected as she should be. https://t.co/75e3kAmL0u

Seth Rollins defended his United States Championship in a Triple-Threat Match against Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley. Rollins picked up an important victory ahead of his match against Finn Balor on RAW next week. Ronda Rousey also retained her title in a singles match against Shotzi.

AJ Styles was joined by Asuka in his feud against Judgment Day. Styles and the Japanese icon teamed up to take down Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

The event was headlined by Bloodline as Solo Sikoa and The Usos faced off against Braun Strowman and New Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Strowman secured the victory for his team.

Braun Strowman & The New Day wrestled against The Bloodline #WWEPeoria Braun Strowman & The New Day wrestled against The Bloodline #WWEPeoriahttps://t.co/bU0Rzt9h4H

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results

Here are the complete results from the live event in Peoria, Illinois, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Dana Brooke def. Tamina Snuka

The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium

Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross

WWE United States Championship - Seth Rollins (c) retained over Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley

AJ Styles and Asuka def. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship - Ronda Rousey (c) def. Shotzi

Braun Strowman and The New Day def. The Usos and Solo Sikoa

