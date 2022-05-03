WWE is saving Roman Reigns' big match with two-time WWE Champion for a big occasion - Reports

Roman Reigns' historic run as the WWE Universal Champion was extended with a huge victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The WWE Universe has been wondering which superstar could step up to The Tribal Chief next.

As it turns out, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has made his intentions clear and wants to dethrone Reigns as the Universal Champion. However, according to a report from The Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is saving the Reigns-McIntyre collision for a bigger event:

“The deal is Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, even though they’re working at the house shows, from a pay-per-view standpoint I guess they want to save that for the bigger shows,” said Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer pointed to several upcoming events as potential landing points, including SummerSlam and September 3rd's 'Clash at the Castle' stadium show in Cardiff, UK. He implied that Reigns-McIntyre is too big for a normal premium live event:

"They need something big. They don’t have that big match and I guess Roman…Roman’s the biggest star and his biggest opponent right now is Drew so they’re saving that for quote ‘a bigger show than this one’ because this one is whatever." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Reigns and McIntyre will give the WWE Universe a preview of their potential singles match at WrestleMania Backlash. At the upcoming premium live event, the two men will cross paths in a six-man tag team match.

Reigns will team up with his fellow Bloodline stablemates Jimmy and Jey Uso while McIntyre joins forces with current RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle.

Although it has not yet been confirmed whether Reigns and McIntyre will lock horns in a singles match or not, the duo have recently been seen competing against one another at live events and in dark matches.

Drew McIntyre opened up on his recent in-ring exchange with Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre recently spoke about his exchange with Roman Reigns inside the squared circle.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline ganged up on RK-Bro member Riddle. The former WWE Champion then arrived to even the odds, taking out The Usos before coming to blows with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While speaking on Talking Smack, McIntyre mentioned the significance of the moment:

“I love moments. Moments are my favourite things in this industry. That’s what it’s all about in WWE, creating moments. When I knocked down one Uso, knocked down two Usos, looked behind me, locked my eyes with Roman Reigns. That was a moment. Then I dropped him on his a**. All I have to say is at WrestleMania Backlash, it doesn’t get any bigger than this. Bloodline against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro. Oh, that’s big.”(03:00)

Watch Drew McIntyre's full interview below:

At WrestleMania Backlash, McIntyre will look to get the better of The Bloodline and secure a huge win for himself and his team. A victory here could be one step closer to a title shot for The Scottish Warrior.

Edited by Jacob Terrell