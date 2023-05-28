WWE seemingly confirms major details around Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship win at Night of Champions

Seth Rollins is now the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, as confirmed by WWE on their website.

The World Heavyweight title was introduced in WWE back in 2002 when Eric Bischoff brought back a version of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and presented it to Triple H. Since then, the title has been held by greats such as Shawn Michaels, Batista, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Undertaker, King Booker, Rey Mysterio and many more.

Earlier this year, Triple H revealed the new belt and announced that RAW would have its own champion after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown.

This week at Night of Champions Premium Live Event, The Visionary prevailed over AJ Styles in a thrilling matchup for the title. Popular Twitter account, Wrestle Ops pointed out that WWE was not linking the previous history of the World Heavyweight title to the new belt.

This means that Seth Rollins will be considered the inaugural champion to hold this version of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps According to WWE’s official website, the current WWE World Heavyweight Championship does NOT carry its previous lineage.



Triple H congratulated Seth Rollins for winning the World Heavyweight Championship

Going into Night of Champions, there were apprehensions about Seth Rollins winning the title since fans believed that he could miss WWE owning to his commitments in Hollywood.

However, with the win, WWE has shown that they firmly believe that The Visionary is the right man to carry the company. In fact, Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Rollins on the brilliant win.

This was after The Game personally handed over the World Heavyweight Championship to Seth in a crowning moment after the match. Hunter claimed that Rollins created history in Jeddah by winning the matchup and winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Visionary as the new champion for the red brand.

Are you excited for the next chapter in Rollins' WWE career? Let us know in the comments section below.

