WWE seemingly confirms new faction name

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) recently has seemingly confirmed a new faction name for a trio of NXT stars. The approval of the new name came after the company's trademark filings and a tweet by the stars.

The trio stable consists of Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and SCRYPTS (fka Reggie). The three stars have been working together on TV for quite some time now, and they are involved in a storyline to make it great on the NXT brand.

During this week's edition of NXT, the company showcased a video package of the group as they hustled on the streets for cash.

In the video, Nimo said:

"From the dirt, making it out the mud."

Price replied:

"OTM."

According to reports from WrestleTalk, the Stamford-based promotion also filed a trademark for "Out The Mud" or "OTM." Later, SCRYPTS also took to his Twitter to share a few pictures with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price while stating 'OTM' in his caption.

"OTM 🔥🔥 yurrrp @BRONCO_WWE @Lucien_wwe aye talk to em. #outthemud #stlmade #nxt #blessed," he wrote.

Check out the NXT star's tweet below:

Only time will tell how the Stamford-based promotion utilizes Reggie, Nima, and Price ahead of their time on the developmental brand.

What do you think of the apparent new faction name? Sound off in the comments section below.

