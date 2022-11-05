WWE seemingly confirms Sasha Banks and Naomi's return at Crown Jewel

Following some intense speculation, it seems like Sasha Banks and Naomi are indeed returning to WWE soon following Crown Jewel. They last appeared in the company nearly six months ago, with the former Women's Tag Team Champions walking out of the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Banks and Naomi left their Women's Tag Team Titles on the desk of John Laurinaitis, who was in charge of talent relations then. WWE then suspended both stars indefinitely. They were also removed from the company's 'Then Now and Forever' intro that is played before shows.

However, as indicated by eagle-eyed WWE fans, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been added back into the video ahead of Crown Jewel. This is likely a sign that the two of them have agreed on a deal to return to the company.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Sasha and Naomi are back in the WWE intro. Sasha and Naomi are back in the WWE intro. https://t.co/vtbgh9Uaja

This comes after Banks and Naomi were pulled from a scheduled appearance at the Vulture Festival, which takes place next Saturday. Furthermore, The Legit Boss issued an exciting update on her Instagram story, where she claimed she was preparing for a massive moment in her career that is coming soon.

It remains to be seen if this will lead to the eventual return of Sasha Banks and Naomi. With Survivor Series War Games coming up, the timing couldn't be better for it to happen. Perhaps they will join Bianca Belair in her feud against Bayley and Damage CTRL.

Twitter is ecstatic at Sasha Banks and Naomi's potential WWE return following Crown Jewel

Fans reacted quickly to this development, with the responses being unanimously positive. Some admitted they did not enjoy Sasha and Naomi diving into fashion shows, while others booked a potential match for their potential comeback at Survivor Series War Games.

One Twitter user even posted a comparison of WWE's intro video before and during Crown Jewel, where the two stars were added back to it. Check out these reactions:

When do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to RAW and SmackDown following Crown Jewel? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

