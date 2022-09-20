WWE seemingly drops major hint about Alexa Bliss' future

It looks like WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is about to get a character makeover soon if the promotion's subtle hints on tonight's RAW are any indication.

Little Miss Bliss has done nothing of note on WWE TV for months. It's been a while since she dropped her supernatural character. Earlier this month, Bliss responded to a fan by stating that she misses her dark persona.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL was involved in a segment with Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka. During this, Bayley insulted Bliss by saying that she was a shell of her former self. This led to a singles match between the two in the show's main event.

During the contest, WWE announcers kept pointing out that Bliss wasn't giving her 100% into the match, which seemed like an attempt to make it look like she had lost a step or two.

Additionally, Bayley stood victorious over Bliss when all was said and done. Interestingly, the lights went out for a moment during the Bliss-Bayley main event.

Judging by WWE's hints, it seems like Bliss is in for a character makeover in the near future. The former RAW Women's Champion has been floundering on WWE TV for a while now, and a character change would undoubtedly help her position on the roster.

Alexa Bliss hasn't won a singles women's championship in four years

Alexa Bliss made her WWE main roster debut in 2016. She remained a top name in the Women's division for the next two years and ultimately won the Women's Title on five occasions.

Bliss is a three-time RAW Women's Champion and has won the SmackDown Women's title on two occasions. She has also won the women's tag team championship and the 24/7 Title.

Bliss lost her RAW Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2018. It has been four long years since she lost her belt, and she is yet to win another singles women's title.

It goes without saying that Bliss is one of the most popular female stars in recent memory. She boasts a massive fan following across major social media handles like Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Her fans would love to see her get a character makeover and go on to win another Women's Title.

What is WWE hinting at? Would you like to see Alexa Bliss get a character change? Sound off in the comments below.

