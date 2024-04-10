WWE seemingly removes top star from TV after recent controversy

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak was noticeably absent during the latest episode of NXT.

In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey accused a male superstar of grabbing the string of her sweatpants backstage at a WWE event. She later revealed the identity of the superstar as Drew Gulak.

Gulak responded to the allegations, taking to X/Twitter to address the situation. He clarified that the incident occurred in 2022, explaining that he accidentally grabbed the string of Rousey's sweatpants while going for a handshake. Gulak emphasized that he quickly apologized to her for the mishap.

It appears that WWE has opted to keep the 36-year-old star off television for the time being. During this week's episode of NXT, the No Quarter Catch Crew appeared without Gulak, and his name was notably absent from the titantron when the group made their entrance, as compared to previous appearances where his name was featured.

Check out the picture of the titantron below:

Gulak was last seen in action three weeks ago when he successfully defended the NXT Heritage Cup against Riley Osborne.

It will certainly be worth keeping an eye on how things play out with Drew Gulak in the coming weeks, especially given the recent allegations made by Rousey. The Stamford-based company could be looking into the matter to address any concerns appropriately.

