WWE seemingly scraps major Roman Reigns' RAW plans

Roman Reigns faced Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat on January 6, 2025, when WWE RAW moved to Netflix. The OTC successfully defeated his cousin and took back the Ula Fala.

After the match, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion claimed that he would be acknowledged on January 27, sparking speculation that there would be an official ceremony on the show and Reigns would return to RAW.

Last night's show did not advertise The Tribal Chief's return but instead built up the return of Logan Paul, who will be part of the show as a roster member for the first time.

It's unlikely that Logan Paul would overshadow Roman Reigns, which has many fans worried that Reigns' role in the show has been scrapped altogether.

How would Roman Reigns react to Sami Zayn's current turmoil?

Roman Reigns' family is mainly on WWE SmackDown since Jey Uso only reunited to help him against the new Bloodline. It comes as a surprise that WWE would want The Tribal Chief back on RAW, but if he did return next week, he would likely have an opinion on Sami Zayn's current exploits.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had major issues with The Bloodline, especially when Zayn abandoned Reigns and opted to help Owens instead.

The Tribal Chief is now babyface and would probably have some interesting advice for Zayn if he were thinking of helping Owens because he has promised him a WrestleMania main event.

Owens and Zayn have been friends and enemies for most of their careers, but the OG Bloodline member has also felt the brunt of his long-term friend's betrayal on several occasions. It's likely that even if he helps KO to win the World Championship, he may not be handed the main event WrestleMania match that he longs for.

