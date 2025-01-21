  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE seemingly scraps major Roman Reigns' RAW plans

WWE seemingly scraps major Roman Reigns' RAW plans

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Jan 21, 2025 20:32 GMT
It seems to have been scrapped (image via WWE)
Roman Reigns' upcoming appearance might have been scrapped by WWE (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns faced Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat on January 6, 2025, when WWE RAW moved to Netflix. The OTC successfully defeated his cousin and took back the Ula Fala.

After the match, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion claimed that he would be acknowledged on January 27, sparking speculation that there would be an official ceremony on the show and Reigns would return to RAW.

also-read-trending Trending

Last night's show did not advertise The Tribal Chief's return but instead built up the return of Logan Paul, who will be part of the show as a roster member for the first time.

It's unlikely that Logan Paul would overshadow Roman Reigns, which has many fans worried that Reigns' role in the show has been scrapped altogether.

How would Roman Reigns react to Sami Zayn's current turmoil?

Roman Reigns' family is mainly on WWE SmackDown since Jey Uso only reunited to help him against the new Bloodline. It comes as a surprise that WWE would want The Tribal Chief back on RAW, but if he did return next week, he would likely have an opinion on Sami Zayn's current exploits.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had major issues with The Bloodline, especially when Zayn abandoned Reigns and opted to help Owens instead.

The Tribal Chief is now babyface and would probably have some interesting advice for Zayn if he were thinking of helping Owens because he has promised him a WrestleMania main event.

Owens and Zayn have been friends and enemies for most of their careers, but the OG Bloodline member has also felt the brunt of his long-term friend's betrayal on several occasions. It's likely that even if he helps KO to win the World Championship, he may not be handed the main event WrestleMania match that he longs for.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी