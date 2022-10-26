The Miz had yet another night to forget on RAW, as The A-Lister lost to R-Truth due to a distraction from Johnny Gargano, the former NXT star seemingly disguised himself as Dexter Lumis by wearing a black hoodie. Vince Russo reacted to the match's finish and felt WWE made a mistake by not having Lumis appear on the red brand.

The mysterious star has not been on TV since the attack he suffered last week at the hands of The Miz. According to Russo, Dexter Lumis' absence hurt his character as WWE had built the superstar up as a "cold-blooded lunatic" since his arrival on RAW.

Russo expressed on the most recent edition of Legion of RAW that Dexter is becoming a fascinating gimmick to watch on the main roster. He believes that WWE's decision to keep him off the most recent episode of the red brand might backfire.

"Bro, you know what's absolutely pathetic and piss poor? So, the ending of this match is Gargano in a black hood, and Miz thought it was Lumis, but it was Gargano. Bro, can I ask you a simple question? Where was Lumis on this show? Bro, think about this for a second. This was the guy that was supposed to be a cold-blooded lunatic murderer, a kidnapper breaking into the house, this and that." [23:32 - 24:11]

Russo believes WWE ruined Dexter Lumis' on-screen persona and the aura surrounding it by not booking a solid comeback for him on RAW.

The former WWE writer added:

"So then, last week, he gets hit with a chair, he doesn't have a comeback, and the following week he is not on the show. Bro, this is how you kill your (character)." [24:12 - 24:24]

Vince Russo says WWE does not know how to book a character like Dexter Lumis

Despite his success on the developmental brand, Dexter Lumis was among the NXT stars released in April 2022. Many fans criticized the company's move to oust a talent that was quite popular.

The 38-year-old star was one of the first talents Triple H re-signed after becoming the creative head of WWE and has since been involved in a long-drawn storyline with The Miz.

Vince Russo claimed that Dexter being missing from RAW could be because WWE's creative team doesn't know how to develop his unique character for the main roster.

"Chris, let's be honest. Why isn't he on the show? Because they don't know what to do with him," stated the former WWE head writer. "That's why he is not on the show. Meanwhile, bro, this is how you kill your characters." [24:26 - 25:00]

