WWE sends an apology to Samantha Irvin after she left RAW in tears

The latest episode of WWE RAW was a particularly distressing one for Samantha Irvin. The red brand's ring announcer saw her fiancé get viciously attacked by Bron Breakker.

Ricochet brawled with the second-generation star backstage following the latter's win over Ilja Dragunov. Breakker eventually slammed The Future of Flight into a car windshield, sending him to the hospital. Irvin's distraught reaction was shown on RAW as she quickly left the ringside area.

She was crying as Ricochet was being loaded into an ambulance, before leaving the show to head to the hospital. WWE's official Instagram handle posted a reel of Samantha Irvin running to the back, with an apologetic message for the RAW ring announcer:

"We’re so sorry, @samanthairvinwwe 🥺 Take care of @kingricochet 🙏#WWERaw"

Bron Breakker's brutal attack was seemingly done to write Ricochet off television, ahead of his impending departure from WWE. Meanwhile, Samantha Irvin isn't going anywhere despite speculation that she will leave the Stamford-based company alongside her fiancé. Her contract is still running.

It remains to be seen where Ricochet ends up once his deal expires, with AEW being a potential destination for The One and Only.

