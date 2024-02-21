WWE sends CM Punk a message amid injury absence

WWE sent a message to CM Punk after he showed up on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW this week and addressed fans after the show went off the air.

The Second City Saint sustained an injury at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match last month and is expected to be out of in-ring action for numerous months. He made his televised in-ring return during the Rumble match and tore his right triceps after receiving a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion made a surprise appearance after RAW went off-air and told fans in the arena that the next time they come to the city, he would be there and he would have his boots on.

WWE posted the clip of CM Punk's promo on X/Twitter and sent a message to the Second City Saint.

"Good to see you, @cmpunk. Get well soon! #WWERaw," WWE shared.

What the future has in store for The Straight Edge Superstar remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff commented on CM Punk's unfortunate injury

Many fans were expecting CM Punk to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, but unfortunately, that match won't be happening.

While speaking in a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on CM Punk's injury by stating that he felt bad for the latter.

"He had a fresh start in WWE. He was coming back, the stories that could have been told, the opportunities that were there for him [...] and going through whatever, you know, again [...] I don't know him. I've never had a syllable of conversation with the man. I don't know what he's made of or what he's like. But to go through this emotional rollercoaster that he's been on for the last however long it's been, eight months, 10 months [...] between the craziness at AEW and coming back to WWE and now? This man [...] I feel bad for him. I really do. I don't know how you couldn't feel bad for him," Eric Bischoff said.

Many fans are looking forward to witnessing the former WWE Champion's in-ring return. It will be interesting to see when he makes his comeback.

