WWE sends Edge a message two days after apparent last match

On WWE SmackDown this past week, Edge wrestled what could end up being his last match. The star faced Sheamus in a match that was widely touted to be possibly the last one of his time in WWE or even his career. Now, the company has sent him a message.

The star had an excellent showing in the match, picking up the win against Sheamus with a spear. It was not only one of the better matches of the show but entertained the Canadian crowd as well, with the emotional Edge standing and celebrating as his pyro went off after his win. The tears in his eyes spoke volumes, but for the time being, it's still not confirmed if he's leaving the company or retiring altogether.

However, it appears that the star's time in the company may be winding up if WWE's message to him is anything to judge by. They sent out a tweet saying, "#ThankYouEdge," with pictures from different parts of his career.

The Hall of Famer has not reacted to it, but it was yet another reminder to fans that they might have seen the last of The Rated-R Superstar in WWE.

While some fans feel he might end up in AEW, there's no proof of that yet.

