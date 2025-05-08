WWE sends a heartbreaking message about Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman 

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman had an extremely fruitful partnership in WWE for several years until it all came to an end at WrestleMania 41. Now, the global juggernaut has sent out a message about the heartbreaking breakdown of their association.

Ad

Reigns remained the Undisputed WWE Champion for close to four years. During his time at the top, Heyman stuck by his side as his Special Counsel. However, as all good things come to an end, things broke down a couple of months ago.

After The Wiseman agreed to be on CM Punk's side at WrestleMania 41 as the favor he owed to the latter, Reigns was left dejected. If this wasn't enough, Heyman did the unthinkable by hitting Roman Reigns with a low-blow at The Show of Shows and showed his true colors by even betraying Punk to align with Seth Rollins.

Ad

Trending

On the latest episode of RAW, Paul Heyman fired shots at Roman Reigns by terming him a "stray Big Dog" and taking credit for his success. WWE posted the clip of the segment on Instagram and wrote that Heyman and Reigns' relationship was done for good, meaning there was little chance of any reconciliation.

"Safe to say @romanreigns and @paulheyman are done for good… 😮‍💨," read the caption.

Ad

Ad

Bill Apter wants Paul Heyman to recruit Cody Rhodes to his new WWE faction

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke about how Cody Rhodes could be a great new addition to Paul Heyman's stable that includes Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The veteran journalist feels that though Cody is likely to challenge Undisputed Champion John Cena upon returning, it'll be more intriguing to see him turn to the dark side and join forces with Heyman.

Ad

"Oh wouldn't that be great! I didn't think about that. Oh what a great angle that would be. Oh man I would... I was gonna say bringing him back against Cena, I don't have that thrill, chill to see that main event again... But man to bring him in to the (Heyman's stable). Heyman needs to change it, make it to Dangerous Alliance again."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if WWE puts any more performers with Heyman on RAW, as anyone associated with him is bound to see their stock rise in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More