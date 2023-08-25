WWE sends a message after Bray Wyatt's passing

Triple H broke the unbelievable news to the wrestling world earlier tonight that Bray Wyatt had sadly passed away. The company has now issued a statement, sending a message to Wyatt's family and loved ones.

Wyatt reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack earlier today, after having battled illness from earlier in the year. With his father, Mike Rotunda, confirming Bray's tragic passing to Triple H, the wrestling world has broken down into mourning.

The company has now sent out a statement about the star's passing.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36."

The company also sent a message of condolences to Bray Wyatt's family, friends, and fans.

"WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans."

The star was last seen by fans before WrestleMania when his apparent feud with Bobby Lashley suddenly disappeared from TV. Wyatt never re-appeared on WWE programming, with news breaking earlier this month that he had been suffering from a "life and career-threatening illness."

It was reported that he was recovering, and there were even plans in place for his return, but unfortunately, it was not to be.

We at Sportskeeda would like to send our condolences to Wyatt's family and friends.

