WWE sends message about the "end of CM Punk" following horrible attack and hospitalization

CM Punk was at the wrong end of a beatdown this week on RAW. After having quite a few things to say about going after the World Heavyweight Championship, he found himself ambushed and completely destroyed.

Drew McIntyre was not done with Punk despite losing to him at Bash in Berlin. He was not about to take his loss lying down and made it clear that he wanted further revenge. Although the two of them are 1-1 after having won one match against each other, the grudge goes deeper.

He attacked Punk from behind, leaving him unable to move. He followed up by tearing the bracelet that CM Punk so valued into pieces and even stuffing it into his mouth. Adam Pearce, alongside the referees and doctors, finally stopped the attack. Punk was then taken to the back in a stretcher and was rushed to an ambulance, but before he could even get there, McIntyre attacked again.

The beatdown continued, and Punk was left bleeding after he was done with him. He was then taken to the hospital for further checkups. The official WWE X account tweeted out immediately after, posting the video and saying it could be "the end of CM Punk."

It remains to be seen if the Straight Edge Superstar can return from such a beating.

