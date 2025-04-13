WWE sends a message to Paul Heyman after he rejects Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 41

Fans still haven't stopped talking about Paul Heyman doing the unthinkable by choosing to be on CM Punk's side for WrestleMania 41. WWE has now issued a message for The Wiseman after he left Roman Reigns stunned with his decision.

Heyman and The Tribal Chief's pairing has been a massive hit, with the latter embarking upon the greatest run of his career under the former's guidance. However, things took a complicated turn when it came to light that the favor Paul Heyman owed CM Punk was that he would have to be in his corner come WrestleMania 41, where he faces Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

As expected, Reigns was furious that The Wiseman would be on his opponent's side during the match. However, Heyman stood his ground and said he would have to keep his word to The Second City Saint. WWE recently uploaded the clip of the segment from last week's SmackDown and sent a message to Heyman.

"Not sure @romanreigns really cared what you had to say,@paulheyman😬," read WWE's caption.

Eric Bischoff thinks Paul Heyman could side with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the unpredictability surrounding the three-way match at WrestleMania 41. Bischoff stated that WWE could shock the wrestling universe if it chooses to go the most unexpected route of having Heyman align with Seth Rollins.

"This is awesome. I don't know which way he's [Paul Heyman] gonna go because I don't know which of those have the longest tail. I always like the one that you least suspect, so Seth, based on the way you frame that, would make a lot of sense to me."

Though Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins would battle it out in the ring, there's no doubt that The Wiseman will play a vital role in how things play out.

