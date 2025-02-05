WWE sends message to Roman Reigns following Royal Rumble attack

WWE sent a message to Roman Reigns following his attack at Royal Rumble 2025. The Tribal Chief was in action in the Men's Rumble match this past Saturday night but came up short.

During the Men's Royal Rumble match, Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio had a confrontation. Dirty Dom backed himself into the corner of the ring and seemingly begged for mercy. Reigns extended his hand to help the former NXT North American Champion to his feet, only to punch him in the face.

WWE took to Instagram to send a message to The Head of the Table, suggesting that he had been waiting to punch Mysterio for years.

Trending

"@romanreigns been dying to do that for years 👋💥"

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were both eliminated by CM Punk at the same time during the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, Logan Paul eliminated The Second City Saint moments later.

Seth Rollins unleashed a brutal attack on his former Shield stablemate after he was eliminated and hit Reigns with a Stomp on top of the steel steps.

WWE Hall of Famer suggests Roman Reigns could have a rivalry with Jey Uso

Wrestling legend Bully Ray recently stated that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could have a major rivalry down the line.

Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night by eliminating John Cena. Jey Uso had a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther this past Monday night on RAW and is scheduled to have a promo with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes this Friday on SmackDown.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray disclosed that he was in favor of Uso winning the Royal Rumble and noted that it could lead to rivalry with Reigns, Jacob Fatu, or Solo Sikoa. The veteran added that he was on board with Jey Uso winning the title at WrestleMania 41 if it led to an interesting storyline with a real-life member of The Bloodline.

"If you had somebody from The Bloodline chasing Jey Uso, a Solo Sikoa, a Jacob Fatu, or even Roman Reigns, there's good story left there. So, I'm on board with Jey Uso winning the championship at WrestleMania 41 as whatever the plan is afterwards," Dudley said. [From 19:20 to 19:39]

You can check out the podcast below:

Reigns is rumored to be scheduled for a massive Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see how the 39-year-old gets revenge on Seth Rollins for the attack at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback