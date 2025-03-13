WWE has sent Travis Scott the wrong message, says ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Travis Scott received criticism for his Elimination Chamber appearance, primarily for his legitimate strike on Cody Rhodes' eardrum. According to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, the company has sent the wrong message to Travis Scott.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo went on a rant about WWE's utilization of Travis Scott. He said Scott wasn't an athlete, and he likely forgot that wrestling was a work when hitting Cody Rhodes in the ear.

Vince Russo compared Travis Scott to past athletes who appeared in wrestling, like Karl Malone. Russo said that while athletes had always traditionally understood and respected wrestling, celebrities like Scott didn't show that same type of respect to the business. According to him, the wrong message was being sent to the rapper by WWE.

"Hundreds of athletes have been involved in wrestling throughout the years. I think athletes get it. The Karl Malones, for example, they're looking at wrestlers like they're great athletes. They know it's a work. They know it's a show. When you get somebody in there who's a non-athlete and believes their own hype that they're this bad you-know-what rapper and they're gonna slap the cr*p out of this white punk—Bro! Seriously, man!" (8:40 - 9:15)

You can watch the full video below.

Seth Rollins broke his silence on Travis Scott's attack on Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins was among the people who were glad that Cody Rhodes didn't turn to the dark side. He was recently asked about his thoughts on Scott's legitimate shot to Rhodes' ear.

In a chat with WFNA, Seth Rollins said that Travis Scott would be done and dusted if Cody Rhodes got his hands on him.

"I have mercy on Travis Scott. That is not a man that needs to be in a wrestling ring with these giant humans. No offense to him, but he's a cruiserweight, brother. He can wrestle Rey Mysterio, maybe. He doesn't know what he's doing in there. He just whacked him in the side of the head, gave him a big ol bruise, busted him open, just awful. If Cody gets his hands on him, it's done and dusted," Rollins said.

It's nice to see some character consistency from Seth Rollins, even outside of WWE in out-of-character interviews. Since 2022, his gimmick has been heavily tied to that of Cody Rhodes. At WrestleMania 40, Rollins helped Rhodes end Roman Reigns' legendary run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

When Cody Rhodes had time to consider The Rock's offer to make him a bigger star than ever in exchange for his "soul," Seth Rollins declared his disapproval due to their history in the past year.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the episode of The Wrestling Outlaws and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

