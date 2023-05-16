WWE set to change up next week's SmackDown ahead of trip to Saudi Arabia

WWE is set to hold a double taping on May 19 for SmackDown at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Night of Champions is scheduled on May 27 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. That means there will be a go-home show for the blue brand a day before. But due to the logistics, WWE had to make changes ahead of time.

The company decided to lighten its load and prevent any problems ahead of the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Taping the May 26th episode of SmackDown ensures that all of the blue brand's staff and superstars will be in Jeddah on time.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider was the first to report WWE's plans ahead of Night of Champions. While there were some advertised matches for this week's episode of SmackDown, there are no current announcements for next week.

Seth Rollins is set to face AJ Styles to determine the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

What to expect on this week's episode of SmackDown?

This week's episode of SmackDown will be headlined by a face-to-face between the teams of Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. There are also three announced matches and another segment involving AJ Styles.

The Usos are set to go up against the LWO following their backstage confrontation last week. Meanwhile, the Street Profits will face the newly-formed team of LA Knight and Rick Boogs.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly are also set to make their main roster debuts against Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes. As for Styles, he'll be the special guest of the first-ever Grayson Waller Effect.

